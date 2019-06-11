JLD-Lague expands to offer Peterbilt trucks

LAVAL, Que. – JLD-Lague has received a capital injection of $13.5 million to expand its operations and acquire TransDiff and Centre de transmission JDH in Quebec City.

The funding came from Fonds de solidarite FTQ and Fondaction Invest, to the tune of $10 million and $3.5 million, respectively.

The agricultural equipment dealer will now begin offering the sale, service and repair of Peterbilt trucks.

“These investments by the Fonds de solidarite FTQ and Fondaction, combined with the acquisition of TransDiff and Centre de transmission JDH, will allow our company to continue to develop on a solid foundation,” said Terry Enepekides, president of JLD-Lague. “We are therefore very well placed to strengthen our presence in the market and meet our customers’ needs by offering unbeatable expertise in diesel mechanics and after-sales support.”