Kenworth introduces EV training for dealer techs

Kenworth is rolling out a new electric-vehicle technician training and certification program for dealerships across North America.

Seven related courses – each lasting two to four days — cover service systems, electrical principles, electrical systems, cab and chassis electronics, electric vehicles systems, and advanced electric diagnostics.

Content will be delivered in classrooms and virtually.

Kenworth’s battery-electric vehicle lineup includes the Class 8 T680E, Class 7 K370E, and Class 6 K270E. The OEM is also testing fuel-cell-electric T680 units in Southern California.

The OEM currently projects U.S. sales of zero-emission vehicles will reach 180,000 units per year by 2040, depending on success in longhaul applications.

“My 2040 estimate of 180,000 units sold per year indicates that we will have greater than 70% sales mix of [zero-emission vehicles] when we are successful with longhaul solutions complementing the wide range of shorthaul electric truck models offered today,” chief engineer Joe Adams said in a recent speech to the Move America event in Texas.