Kenworth makes last K500 cabover

RENTON, Wash. – The last Kenworth K500 cabover rolled off the assembly line in Renton, Wash., on Wednesday, bringing an end to the production of the model after 14 years.

The vehicle will be used in a gold mining operation in Angola, the company said.

The Kenworth K500. (Photo: Kenworth)

The K500 was one of Kenworth’s premier models, popular primarily with oil and gas exploration customers worldwide.

“The Kenworth K500 cabover has been a stellar truck model, and provided excellent performance and reliability for our customers worldwide,” said Laura Bloch, Kenworth assistant general manager for sales and marketing.

The K500 used a combination of the Kenworth C500 drivetrain with a modern COE cab. This configuration addressed the need for an on/off-highway vehicle with improved job-site visibility.

The K500 featured a variety of configurations, including 6×4, 6×6, 8×8 and 10×10.

The first K500 was produced in 2006, and sold to a customer in China as part of an order of eight units, the company said.

Kenworth is a subsidiary of Paccar.