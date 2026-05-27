Kenworth names Peter Ahrens general manager

Kenworth has appointed Peter Ahrens as general manager and Paccar vice president, effective July 1.

Ahrens most recently served as Kenworth’s assistant general manager of operations. During his 15 years with Paccar, he also held roles including Paccar Parts product director, director of product marketing, and managing director of Paccar subsidiary Leyland Trucks in the United Kingdom.

Joe Adams (Photo: Supplied) Peter Ahrens (Photo: Supplied)

“I am honored and excited to step into this role and lead Kenworth during a transformative time for our industry,” Ahrens said in a release.

He added that Kenworth’s reputation has been built on “quality, innovation, and state-of-the-art technology,” and said he plans to continue advancing that legacy as the trucking industry evolves.

Kenworth also named Joe Adams assistant general manager of operations. Adams has worked with Paccar for 26 years and most recently served as Kenworth’s chief engineer.

During his career with the company, Adams has also served as Paccar director of purchasing, Paccar assistant chief engineer for North America embedded engineering, and Kenworth assistant chief engineer for cab, electrical and outer body development.