Kenworth Quebec opens new parts and service location  

SAINT-AUGUSTIN-DE-DESMAURES, Que. — Kenworth Quebec has opened a new 30,000 sq.-ft. parts and service facility in Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures to better serve local fleets and truck operators traveling through the Quebec City area.

Situated on nearly 4.5 acres, the facility features a 10-bay service department, a large parts display area, and an 8,000 sq.-ft. parts storage. It also has a driver lounge and a showroom for new trucks.

The site is near Highway 40, which connects Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures to downtown Quebec City (east) and Montreal (southwest).

Kenworth Quebec also operates a full-service dealership in Levis and a parts and service location in Saint-Georges.

Kenworth Truck Co. is a division of Paccar.