Kenworth unveils array of product enhancements

ATLANTA, Ga. – Kenworth has unveiled a series of enhancements to products and services against the backdrop of the North American Commercial Vehicle Show.

The TruckTech+ over-the-air program for Paccar MX engines and aftertreatment-related software will fully roll out early in 2020. It will be available on Class 8 trucks equipped with 2017 or later model year MX-13 and MX-11 engines. The updates can be accessed through the Paccar Solutions online portal, or through the Paccar over-the-air app.

The Paccar 12-speed automated transmission, meanwhile, will incorporate new MX engine-optimized shift calibrations in January, making it available for the Kenworth T880 in light vocational applications including construction, mining, refuse and agriculture. The updates will offer higher full throttle upshift points and higher power downshift points to maintain speeds on grades and high-resistance surfaces.

It isn’t the only change expected for the T880. The truck now comes standard with a Paccar 20K front axle, available with ratings of 20,000 to 22,000 lb. Related features include a tapered kingpin roller bearing which is meant to enhance steering efficiency.

The new standard Kenworth T880 also features the Kenworth 20K taperleaf front springs with shock absorbers, the AG460 tandem rear suspension, Meritor 46K tandem rear axles, integral knuckle for air disc brakes, and Bendix 6S/6M anti-lock brake system with air.

For those looking to personalize a Kenworth W990, there are also more chrome options available. The first chrome options came in May, but those have expanded to include window accents featuring a Kenworth logo, a sunvisor with pinhole-style amber LEDs, and sleeper chrome kits for the W990 day cab and 76-inch sleeper. The full chrome kits include grille deflectors, intake accent light bars, window accents and more.

There are more than 80 chrome and lighting options and 430 bumper options including things like recessed licence plat boxes and under-glow lighting.

On the tech front, new features for the Bendix Wingman Fusion advanced driver assistance system will be standard on the T680 and optional for T880, T270 and T370 models beginning in the first quarter of 2020.

Those features include new highway departure braking and multi-lane emergency braking. The highway departure braking offers an audible alert and will apply foundation brakes to reduce vehicle speeds by up to 32 km/h if the system believes the vehicle has unintentionally left the road. Multi-lane emergency braking expands collision mitigation braking events to include a second lane that a truck may steer into, if that lane is also blocked.