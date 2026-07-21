Kooner Fleet Management welcomes Einterz as head of strategy

Kooner Fleet Management Solutions has appointed Micah Einterz as head of strategy, a newly created executive role focused on the company’s long-term growth and expansion.

Einterz brings more than 15 years of strategic leadership experience. Most recently, he worked at Amazon for seven years, where he helped lead enterprise initiatives supporting the company’s middle-mile transportation network, including efforts to improve vendor performance, expand analytics capabilities and align product, engineering and operations teams.

Before joining Amazon, Einterz spent nearly eight years at Kenworth Truck Company. During his tenure, he helped shape the OEM’s connected vehicle strategy, supported the deployment of a modern service management ecosystem across North America, and played a key role in efforts to modernize product and service operations, according to a news release.

Einterz will work with founder and CEO Gary Kooner and the executive leadership team to shape the company’s strategic direction, identify new growth opportunities, strengthen strategic partnerships and support expansion across North America and international markets.

He will also oversee company-wide strategic planning initiatives and help improve cross-functional execution as Kooner continues to scale its operations.

“Micah brings a rare combination of strategic thinking, operational discipline, and execution,” Kooner said in the release.”As we’ve grown into a nationwide organization, we’ve reached a point where building for the future requires dedicated strategic leadership. Micah’s experience leading large-scale initiatives at Amazon, combined with his background in the commercial vehicle industry at Kenworth, makes him uniquely qualified to help guide our next chapter. I’m excited to have him on the team.”