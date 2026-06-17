Kratos completes cross-country autonomous platooning deployment

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions announced the successful completion of a cross-country autonomous tractor-trailer platooning deployment.

The deployment was conducted in collaboration with Champion Tire & Wheel, a logistics provider supporting NASCAR operations.

Kratos’ truck platooning deployment traveled from North Carolina to California. (Photo: Kratos)

The shipment of race equipment for the NASCAR Anduril 250 originated in Charlotte, N.C., and ended at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego. The deployment followed one last year for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Kratos’ autonomous truck platooning system pairs a human-driven lead tractor-trailer with an autonomous follower tractor-trailer supervised by an onboard safety rider.

The system synchronizes steering, braking, and speed control. A layered autonomy approach that combines GPS, onboard sensors, and advanced vehicle controls enables operation across various road and environmental conditions.

“Last year proved the concept. This year demonstrated scalable execution,” said Maynard Factor, vice president of business development at Kratos. “Our autonomous follower tractor-trailer successfully completed a cross-country logistics haul, demonstrating how platooning technology can safely improve efficiency, expand freight capacity, and help address ongoing driver shortages.”

Kratos’ technologies support multiple Navy programs. The company said these deployments demonstrate the maturity of autonomous freight movement capabilities that could be used in both commercial transportation and defense logistics applications.

Kratos has also worked with Ohio and Indiana on a platooning pilot program along the key Interstate 70 freight corridor.