Kriska acquires Wills Transfer’s drayage operation

SMITHS FALLS, Ont. – Wills Transfer has sold its intermodal division to Kriska Transportation Group, the companies have announced.

Wills Intermodal offers drayage services between Eastern Ontario and the Port of Montreal, using 21 trucks and 45 chassis.

Kriska sees an opportunity to grow the intermodal drayage service out of the Port of Montreal. (Photo: Kriska)

The transaction includes Wills drivers, dispatchers and equipment, meaning that Wills Intermodal customers will continue to be served by familiar people.

“The Wills Intermodal operation is a great strategic fit for Kriska Holdings,” said Kriska CEO Mark Seymour. “Their geographic location makes this acquisition an easy tuck-in to Kriska’s Prescott operation. The intermodal drayage service offering out of the Port of Montreal is a line of business that we feel we can grow given our broad portfolio of customers and Eastern Ontario footprint.”

This marks just the latest acquisition by Kriska, which now oversees brands including Kriska Holdings, Mill Creek Motor Freight, JMF Transport (1992), TransPro Freight Systems, Service Freight Systems, Icon Transportation Logistics, Champion Express, Trailwood Transport, and Nexus Freight.