KTG’s Churilov named 2026 TCA Safety Professional

The Truckload Carriers Association has named Eugenia Churilov of Kriska Transportation Group (KTG) its 2026 Safety Professional of the Year.

Churilov, director of safety, compliance and security at KTG, received the award during TCA’s annual Safety & Security Meeting in Oklahoma City.

The association said in a news release that the award recognizes a trucking industry professional whose actions and achievements have made a profound contribution to enhancing safety on North America’s highways.

Churilov oversees safety operations for KTG’s five trucking entities and has helped lead several companies to top finishes in the TCA Fleet Safety Awards, including Grand Champion honors for Mill Creek and Liberty Linehaul West.

She currently serves as chairwoman of the Toronto Regional Fleet Safety Council and she also chairs the NATMI Canadian Curriculum Committee and works closely with industry task forces dedicated to modernizing safety training and compliance education for carriers throughout North America.

As part of the recognition, Churilov also received the traditional burgundy blazer presented to past award recipients, along with a commemorative ring.