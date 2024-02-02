Nikola Energy appoints Hoefelmann as president

Nikola Energy has appointed Ole Hoefelmann as president of the Nikola Energy division, effective Feb. 5.

Most recenty, he served as Nikola’s global head of infrastructure operations, where he led the reorganization of the HYLA-brand hydrogen refueling business.

“In a few short months, he has helped the company make considerable strides in creating its hydrogen highway, starting in California, with plans to expand across the U.S. and Canada,” said Nikola president and CEO, Steve Girsky, in a release.

In the new role, Hoefelmann will oversee the company’s energy business, including supply strategy, technology, dispensing, and development.

Nikola President of Energy, Ole Hoefelmann (Photo: Nikola Energy)

Hoefelmann has more than 30 years in the hydrogen business, including decades in executive positions at Air Liquide and Plug Power.

He takes over the position from Joe Cappello, who will be departing from the organization and assisting over the next few weeks to ensure a smooth transition.