Laprairie acquires Entrec subsidiaries

CALGARY, Alta. – Laprairie Group of Companies has acquired Entrec Alberta and Capstan Hauling, the company announced Thursday.

Both are divisions of bankrupt heavy equipment hauler Entrec Corp.

The two companies will continue to operate as separate entities under the Laprairie Group. (Photo: Laprairie)

They will continue to operate as separate entities under the group, with a shared focus on increasing their service footprint in Grande Prairie and Fort McMurray, Laprairie said.

“We look forward to the added value that these acquisitions will bring,” said Scott LaPrairie, president and CEO.

“These additions will allow us a total load haul and place of oversized Alberta-manufactured oil and gas plant modules, contributing significantly to the transport effectiveness in the oil and gas sectors in Western Canada.”

Laprairie is a full-service crane and rigging, highway and bridge maintenance, frac sand mining and distribution company servicing Canada and the North East U.S. through its various subsidiaries.

Entrec Corp. was a transportation solutions provider to the oil and natural gas, construction, petrochemical, mining and power generation industries. Its already struggling business collapsed under Covid-19.

In May, Entrec filed for protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA). Last month, the company received court approval for sale of its assets. Subsequently, most of its assets were sold.