Last chance to register for Surface Transportation Summit

TORONTO, Ont. – The annual Surface Transportation Summit returns on Oct. 16, and there’s one final chance to register – and even save money in the process.

The conference, hosted at the International Centre in Mississauga, Ont., features presentations by an array of economists, shippers, carriers and other subject matter experts, while breakout sessions will cover some of the hottest topics in transportation.

The day opens with an outlook on the state of the Canadian economy and freight transportation in 2020. From there it’s on to a view from the top, featuring insights from senior transportation industry executives.

The ever-popular shipper-carrier roundtable will touch on topics as diverse as ongoing trade disputes, ELDs, regulatory changes, and evolving shipper requirements.

Further presentations focus on workplace safety, and how to become a shipper of choice. Individual moderated roundtable discussions are anchored in networking opportunities. And later in the afternoon there are presentations on best practices in freight management and driver recruitment.

This year’s keynote presentation will be delivered by Max Valiquette, an expert in innovation, transformation and marketing. He has worked on brands including Nike, Budweiser, and Coca-Cola, and has helped leading companies transform their organizations, businesses and brands.

And the day wraps up with the Freight Management Association of Canada’s annual networking reception.

Visit https://www.surfacetransportationsummit.com/register/, and use the code “LASTCHANCE” to save $20 on the registration fee.

The event is produced by Canadian Shipper, Truck News and Dan Goodwill and Associates.