Lewis Idealease expands to Bracebridge

NORTH BARRINGTON, Ill. – Lewis Idealease, a division of Lewis Motor Sales, has opened a new truck leasing and service center in Bracebridge, Ont.

The opening was announced Wednesday by Idealease, the commercial truck leasing, rental and maintenance company to which Lewis Motor Sales is affiliated.

The 18,000 sq.-ft. state-of-the-art facility features a parts warehouse and five drivethru bays including one lube pit/wash on seven acres of land, it said.

The $4 million Lewis Idealease facility in Bracebridge, Ont. (Photo: Idealease)

The center is located at 1 Kirkhill Drive, close to Highway 11.

The building has extra-wide sliding entry doors, in-floor heating, LED lighting and accessible washrooms, the company said.

Plexiglas shields have been added to protect the health of customers and staff during the pandemic.

“We invested more than $4 million to create our Bracebridge location because we see a strong rental and full-service lease market developing here,” said Dale Lewis, CEO of Lewis Motor Sales.

“Our new location allows us to grow our lease and rental business and service the area much more efficiently and cost effectively.”

The Bracebridge center is open from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday.

The company’s other locations are in Barrie, Collingwood, Newmarket, North Bay, and Owen Sound.