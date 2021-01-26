Lion deepens ties with Flo, AddEnergie

Lion Electric has strengthened its collaboration with the charging network operator Flo and its parent company AddEnergie by signing a reseller agreement.

As part of the deal, Lion will offer its clients the lineup of AddEnergie charging stations provided by Flo, the zero-emission vehicles manufacturer said Tuesday.

The package includes AC and DC smart chargers as well as associated charging and energy management cloud software services.

Flo’s charging products will be added to the portfolio of charging solutions offered by LionEnergy. (Photo: Flo/AddEnergie)

“Flo’s expertise in smart charging is another opportunity for us to offer LionEnergy customers products and services that will help maximize their return on investment,” said Marc Bedard, CEO and founder of Lion Electric.

“This partnership demonstrates the shared vision of two North American leaders in transportation electrification and we are excited to see what the future brings for our two companies.”

LionEnergy is a dedicated infrastructure and energy management division s within Lion.

AddEnergie said its collaboration with Lion started in 2015.

“As this particular segment is now ripe for accelerated growth, we are delighted to be working with an industry leader like Lion to efficiently power fleets, and ultimately put more zero-emission vehicles on the road today and into the future,” said Louis Tremblay, president and CEO of Flo and AddEnergie.

Lion has over 300 zero-emission vehicles on the road in North America today, with over 6 million miles driven since 2016, the company said.

Flo offers a comprehensive suite of charging equipment, from residential to 100 kW DC fast charging stations.