LRG GPO joins SourceIntersect network, formalizes Fuel Purchasing Alliance

Logistics & Route Group (LRG GPO) has joined SourceIntersect, expanding the procurement network’s buying power for independent fleet operators.

LRG GPO brings last-mile delivery fleets, carriers, trucking companies, FedEx ISPs, and route delivery service providers into the SourceIntersect ecosystem, joining ten other industry-specific group purchasing organizations (GPOs), spanning waste hauling, oilfield services, construction, HVAC and field service, landscaping, mechanics, plumbing, non-emergency medical transport, pest control, security, and towing.

Earlier this month, the companies also formalized the Fuel Purchasing Alliance as SourceIntersect’s national retail gasoline and diesel procurement program for small and mid-sized fleets. The alliance combines negotiated fuel pricing with route and corridor optimization aimed at reducing fuel costs. The company claims that fleets already enrolled in the fuel program are seeing total fuel savings of greater than 8%.

“We’re not building a curated vendor marketplace. We’re building buying blocks that move markets. When thousands of operators unify their spend, suppliers respond,” said Brian Townsend, SourceIntersect founder and chief operations officer. “LRG GPO joining SourceIntersect expands our leverage, our reach, and our ability to negotiate at a level independent fleets have never had access to.”