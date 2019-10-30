LT Series gets aero upgrade, more fuel-saving improvements

ATLANTA, Ga. – International Truck has unveiled a series of upgrades to its 2020 on-highway vehicles in the name of fuel-efficiency.

The LT and RH models will include enhanced aerodynamics, powertrain and software systems, boosting the LT Series’ fuel efficiency by 8.2% compared to the current model year.

The streamlined aerodynamics include enhanced roof fairings, day can extenders that are 12 inches wider, sleeper cab extenders that are three inches longer, steering wheel closeouts around the front tire, longer Vidon strips on the chassis skirts, and new cab-to-skirt closeouts. The bumper valence is an inch lower, and the truck includes a FlowBelow 2.0 aerodynamic system as well.

Engine options for the LT will include the proprietary A26 and the Cummins X15, the latter of which promises to better the previous generation of the engine by 2.8%.

Predictive cruise control will also be standard on the 2020 LT Series, RH Series, and International LoneStar. These systems will combine topographical data with onboard GPS to adjust vehicle speeds for maximum fuel efficiency. Coupled with an A26 engine, it’s expected to improve fuel efficiency by 2% on a route that includes an equal mix of flat and hilly terrain.

Also included in 2020 will be over-the-air engine calibrations using cellular connections.