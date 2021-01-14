Lytx: California riskiest state for fleets

Telematics provider Lytx has named California the riskiest U.S. state for trucking fleets, followed by Washington, Texas, Oregon and Georgia.

“These states overall were three times riskier than the 45 other states in Lytx’s nationwide footprint,” the company said in its third annual State of the Data study, released Thursday.

Lytx said California is the riskiest U.S. state for fleets. (Photo: iStock)

With data captured from fleets of all sizes and types, Lytx’s 2020 report also reveals the riskiest cities and roadways in the U.S. along with the riskiest days and times and trends in driving behaviors.

“With the continued demands facing fleets and drivers, it has never been more important for us to identify and share key areas of risk and opportunities to help improve their safety,” said Dave Riordan, executive vice-president at Lytx enterprise business.

“We use our dataset to identify and address top areas of driving risk, and to provide trucking fleets with insights they can put into action quickly to improve their safety.”

Riskiest areas

The company said it captured over 10 million risky driving incidents among trucking fleets in 2020.

From all those incidents, Lytx examined single-square-mile road segments using its proprietary risk scoring system, and found the following areas in the U.S. had the highest concentration of risk:

Allentown, Penn.: Interstate 78, East of W. Emaus Avenue

Lambsburg, Va.: Interstate 77, near Old Pipers Gap Road

Albuquerque, N.M.: Interstate 40, near Coyote Springs Road SE

Durham, N.C.: Interstate 85, near University Station Road

Lebanon, N.J.: Interstate 78, near Cokesbury Road

Lytx said areas of Pennsylvania, and Allentown in particular, had been featured on the list in the past, with the top two riskiest roads in 2019 and top three riskiest roads in 2018.

Lytx also examined its data in 60-by-60-square-mile areas and, for the second year in a row, identified Chicago as the riskiest U.S. city for trucking.

“Compared to the next riskiest city, Dallas, Chicago was 23% more risky, likely related to its role as a major transportation hub for routes in all directions,” Lytx said.

Riskiest days and times

Lytx found slight shifts in the days of the week and times with the highest prevalence of collisions and near-collisions.

It said the day of the week with most collisions was Tuesday in 2020, Thursday in 2019, and Wednesday in 2018.

The day of the week with fewest collisions was Sunday in 2020, and Monday in 2019 and 2018.

Most near collisions occurred between 5 a.m. and 12 p.m. in 2020 and 2019, and between 12 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. in 2018.

Lytx is a provider of machine vision and artificial intelligence-powered video telematics, analytics, safety and productivity solutions for commercial, public sector, and field service fleets.