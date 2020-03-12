Mack executive added to elite list

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A Mack Trucks executive has been added to an elite list of leaders from companies focused on customer experience.

John Walsh, vice-president of marketing, was recognized by Constellation Research for the truck manufacturer’s work in customer experience and digital marketing.

He was added to the technology and research firm’s 2020 AX50 list, Mack Trucks said Thursday.

“My name might be on the award, but more than anything, this recognition speaks to the commitment to continuous innovation reflected in the work being done throughout our organization, including by the Mack marketing team,” Walsh said.

“Everything we do starts with the customer, ensuring we deliver the kinds of experiences they not only expect, but command and deserve.”

Walsh, who has been with Mack for 18 years, was honored during the recent Ambient Experience Summit in Atlanta, Ga.

The people on the 2020 AX50 list represent a selection of influential executives from a variety of industries, Constellation Research said.

“Mack Trucks is an iconic brand, but its marketing team utilized different media, different channels to engage with customers, which is why John Walsh was recognized with a position on the AX50,” said Nicole France, vice-president and principal analyst at Constellation Research.

Constellation Research is based in the Silicon Valley, Calif.