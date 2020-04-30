Mack, Volvo offer students free online tech training

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Mack and Volvo are temporarily offering free e-learning courses for high school and secondary technical school students.

Access will be given for free for 90 days, according to the companies, in order to help students continue their education while unable to attend in-person, hands-on training. Courses are offered through local Mack and Volvo dealers in the U.S. and Canada.

“Recognizing that it’s impossible for students to train in person at this time, the Mack Trucks Academy decided to work with Mack dealers to offer online training that is comprehensive,” said Scott Behe, Mack Trucks Academy senior manager for training support. “The online courses will help fill the gap until we can go back to a more normal situation.”

“Training skilled, professional diesel technicians is a crucial component of uptime, especially with the demands currently being placed on the trucking industry as a result of Covid-19,” added Leanne Fitzpatrick, strategic programs manager, Volvo Trucks Academy. “It is important for Volvo Trucks to continue to provide educational opportunities for students during this difficult time.”