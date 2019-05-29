Magnum hires manufacturing veteran as VP

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. – Magnum Trailer and Equipment has hired David McLucas as vice-president of truck accessories.

McLucas is a 40-year manufacturing industry veteran, and as a part of Magnum’s leadership team will be involved in strategic planning.

“David will be a great asset to our team as he has a proven track record for optimizing efficiencies in manufacturing operations and streamlining business processes,” said Magnum CEO Andrew Taylor.

Magnum Trailer and Equipment has for 35 years designed specialty trailers for industries including livestock, forestry, highways, terminals, oil and gas. It also produces more than 120 standard accessories.