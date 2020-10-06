Manac delivers 200,000th trailer

ST-GEORGES, Que. – Specialty trailer manufacturer Manac is celebrating a milestone – it has delivered its 200,000th trailer.

The trailer was produced at the company’s main manufacturing facility in St-Georges.

The 200,000th trailer was delivered to Hale Trailer Brake and Wheel. (Photos: Manac)

“This is a huge milestone not only for our company but also for our many dedicated employees and loyal customers,” said Charles Dutil, CEO and president.

“Manac was founded by my father Marcel here in St-Georges back in 1966. They produced the very first Manac trailer in a barn behind the family house, and 54 years later we built the 200,000th trailer. It’s been a good journey so far.”

The 200,000th piece, a tri-axle log trailer, was sold to Manac’s long-time U.S. dealer, Hale Trailer Brake and Wheel.

Manac makes a wide range of trailers.

It has acquired a number of businesses in Canada and the U.S. over the past 20 years. The most recent acquisitions were Alutrec and Cobra trailers.