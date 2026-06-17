Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Texas teams advance to Volvo Trucks’ world service championship

Three dealership teams have earned spots in the VISTA 2026 World Finals, Volvo Trucks’ global competition for service professionals.

The teams — Regenerates from Beaver Truck Centre in Winnipeg and Adaptive Crews from Sterling Truck & Trailer Sales in Regina, Sask. — advanced through the North American semi-finals held in May. They join a third North American finalist, VN4 from Bruckner’s Truck & Equipment in Dallas, Texas, at the world finals in Gothenburg, Sweden, Sept. 7-11.

This year marks the fifth time Manitoba’s Beaver Truck Centre has sent a team to the global finals.

Team Regenerates, left to right: Cameron Glass, Sergio Galdamez, Randall Wiebe, and Chris Ingram. (Photo: Volvo Trucks)

VISTA — or Volvo International Service Training Award — is a biennial competition that challenges dealership personnel through various technical and practical scenarios. Participants from more than 100 countries across Volvo Trucks’ and Volvo Buses’ worldwide service network advance through multiple rounds of challenges, including timed diagnostics, troubleshooting exercises and team-based problem-solving that replicate real workshop conditions, from electrical systems to complex vehicle diagnostics.

“VISTA is one of my favorite programs because it represents everything that makes the Volvo Trucks service network so strong — passion, teamwork, technical excellence and a relentless commitment to supporting our customers,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. “Programs like this highlight the expertise across our dealer network, and seeing these teams earn a place on the global stage is a significant accomplishment. It’s a proud moment for them and the dealerships they represent.”

“Continuous learning is critical in today’s rapidly evolving service environment, and VISTA brings that learning to life in a way that’s engaging and rewarding,” added Steven Parkins, vice president, Volvo Trucks Academy. “The competition reflects the passion our dealership teams bring to supporting customers every day and highlights the importance of investing in ongoing training across the Volvo Trucks network.”