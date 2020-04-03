Manitoba trucking industry gets help with child care services during Covid-19 relief effort

WINNIPEG, Man. – The Manitoba government is urging child care providers in the province to help workers on the front lines of the Covid-19 fight, including those in trucking.

In an effort to support child care centers to remain open during the Covid-19 crisis, the Manitoba government began the flow of the provincial operating grant, amounting to nearly $30 million, to all licensed child care facilities as of April 1.

“The early childhood educators and child care centers that have stepped up to provide child care to healthcare and other emergency services workers are truly heroes helping heroes, and I want to thank them for stepping up during this difficult time,” said Families Minister Heather Stefanson. “There are still health-care and other emergency services workers who need child care, and today I want to call on child care providers throughout our province to help those workers as they provide needed services during this pandemic.”

The province also announced new programs to expand home- and community-based child care, including an $18 million grant program.

“If you are a front-line healthcare or other emergency services worker, we want to hear from you,” said Stefanson. “Staff will continue working around the clock to ensure that you can get the child care that you need so you can continue working during this pandemic, after which we will be expanding service to all critical services workers as defined by the chief provincial public health officer.”

Beginning April 14, all parents who work in critical services will be able to access child care spaces available in licensed facilities.

What is considered “critical services” is defined by the chief provincial public health officer. For the supply chain sector, a business that “provides another business listed in this Schedule with goods or services necessary for the business to operate, including transportation and logistics management relating to those goods or services; or that supports or facilitates the two-way movement of essential goods within integrated North American and global supply chains.”

Also, listed under transportation, a business that “provides transportation services to other businesses or individuals by road, rail, air, or water, including a business that provides logistical support, distribution services, or warehousing and storage, or truck stops.”

“It is not too late to step up and help out, whether you are operating in a child care center or in your own home,” said Stefanson. “Our government is providing financial support to child care centers and early childhood educators during this difficult time, and we will continue to support the child care sector so that we can help ensure healthcare and other emergency services workers can continue working during this pandemic.”

For the complete list of critical services, visit https://news.gov.mb.ca/asset_library/en/newslinks/2020/03/BG-PHA_-_COVID-19-PR.pdf.

