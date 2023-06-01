Marine Atlantic delays fuel surcharge hike by six months

Ferry operator Marine Atlantic, which had previously announced a fuel surcharge increase for June 1, has issued a press release indicating it is delaying the increase by six months. The Crown corporation provides ferry service between Newfoundland and Nova Scotia.

“As Marine Atlantic evaluates ongoing fuel pricing measures, including the implementation of the federal carbon tax this summer, the Corporation has opted to delay the implementation of the updated fuel surcharge until at least December 1, 2023. The current 13% fuel surcharge will remain in place until that time,” the release said.

In April, Marine Atlantic announced it would be introducing a new fuel surcharge program designed to be more transparent and predictable for customers. The new formula was to be directly tied to the average fuel price paid by Marine Atlantic.

“With current fuel costs, the surcharge will increase from 13% to 17% effective June 1. This rate is based upon the average cost of fuel. The fuel surcharge will be updated twice per year, on June 1 and December 1. To provide pricing stability for customers, the fuel surcharge will be applied at the time of booking, not the time of travel,” an earlier news release stated.