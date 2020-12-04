Maxim helps charity buy a delivery truck

WINNIPEG, Man. – A Manitoba charity has added a refrigerated delivery truck to its fleet, thanks to a generous donation from a local trucking company.

Harvest Manitoba said Friday the $100,000 donation was made by Maxim Truck & Trailer.

The new Harvest Manitoba delivery truck, bought with a $100,000 donation from Maxim Truck & Trailer (Photo: Maxim Truck & Trailer)

It said the rig will be used to pick up and drop off perishable food to its network of 350 food banks and agencies.

“We are grateful to Maxim Truck & Trailer for stepping up with this donation at this critical time,” said Keren Taylor Hughes, CEO of Harvest Manitoba.

“Covid-19 has sent more Manitobans to food banks than to hospitals. This refrigerated truck will help us deliver food to those in need not only in Winnipeg, but across Manitoba.”

Doug Harvey, CEO of Maxim Truck & Trailer, said the company’s core values include a commitment to give back to the community, particularly to those struggling with the basic needs of food, shelter and clothing.

“For that reason, the donation to Harvest Manitoba in this time of heightened need just made a lot of sense,” Harvey said.

Maxim Truck & Trailer has 18 branch offices and over 500 employees in 11 cities.

Harvest Manitoba feeds 85,000 Manitobans, half of them children, every month. Its network includes 350 food banks and agencies in Winnipeg, rural, northern and First Nations communities.