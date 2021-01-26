Maxim wins International award

Maxim Truck & Trailer, an International dealership headquartered in Winnipeg, Man., has received the International Truck Presidential Award, the company announced Tuesday.

The award honors the top 8% of International dealerships that achieve the highest level of performance in operations, financial standards, market representation and customer satisfaction.

Maxim Truck & Trailer serves customers in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and north-western Ontario. (Photo: Maxim Truck & Trailer)

“This award is the highest honor an International dealer can achieve from the company,” said Mark Belisle, senior vice-president of dealer sales and operations at Navistar, which makes the International brand of trucks.

Of the 720 International dealerships in the U.S. and Canada, only 14 won the award in 2020, he said.

Troy Hamilton, president of Maxim, said the award is a great honor for everyone working at the company because it recognizes their hard work and professionalism.

“For more than 40 years, our customers have been returning to Maxim Truck & Trailer because they know we deliver quality International products and services that help drive profits to their bottom line.”

Maxim serves customers in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and north-western Ontario. The company is also an Idealease affiliate.