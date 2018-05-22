Meritor adds Mississauga distribution centre

TROY, Mich. – Meritor has opened its Eastern Canada Regional Distribution Centre in Mississauga, Ont., which will serve warehouse distributors and dealers in seven provinces.

“Customers in eastern Canada will notice greater ordering flexibility and shorter lead times, with many current ordering and processing practices unchanged to ensure a seamless transition,” said Brett Penzkofer, vice-president of aftermarket, North America.

The facility stocks Meritor Aftermarket’s complete portfolio for customers in Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Quebec. Unit-down orders in these provinces will be fulfilled from the Mississauga warehouse. All orders placed by 4 p.m. ET will ship the same day, while customer pickup is also available.

It’s part of a broader aftermarket strategy that was discussed during this year’s Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week.

Meritor’s Edmonton facility will continue service customers in western Canada, while a location in Florence, K.Y. handles the eastern U.S., and a site in Santa Fe Springs, Ca. serves western states.