Minimizer is maximizing — and building new facility

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. – You could say that Minimizer is maximizing – purchasing a 13-acre site in Owatonna, Minn., which will eventually house 83 personnel who are currently working out of three buildings in Blooming Prairie.

The new 96,000-sq.ft. facility will be substantially larger than the existing 54,000 sq.ft of operating space for the company that produces poly semi truck fenders and integrated bracket kits.

“Given our current and future sales growth, as well as new product introductions, the new facility is a necessity,” said Minimizer CEO Christopher Thorpe. “We are currently operating out of three buildings and we are simply out of room in Blooming Prairie and need more efficient space.”

Employees were notified of the move on Aug. 15.

Minimizer plans to break ground on the project next month, and move in by the spring of 2021.

Of the current 83 Minimizer employees, 66 work in Blooming Prairie, while the remaining 17 are located across the U.S. and Canada.