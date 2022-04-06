Mississauga passes motion supporting ODTA calls around labor rights

Mississauga City Council has unanimously passed a motion supporting Ontario Dump Truck Association (ODTA) members in their fight for fair wages and safe working conditions.

City staff are being asked to explore how to broaden the scope of the municipality’s sustainable procurement policy to address labor rights and working conditions, and to review the procurement process to ensure contractors and sub-contractors comply with fair labor practices.

The Wednesday vote comes in the wake of last week’s Brampton city council motion directing that municipality’s staff to ensure an ODTA basic agreement is considered before allowing companies to bid on city infrastructure projects.

(Photo: ODTA)

ODTA members have for more than three weeks been engaging in job actions to advocate for respect for their labor rights, fair wages and compensation, and to highlight safety issues. They are asking for a collective agreement to be implemented to protect workers and provide a framework to address labor issues.

“As municipal leaders, we have to stand up for the rights of vulnerable workers who literally build our infrastructure and are essential to the construction industry – especially when taxpayer dollars are involved,” said Mississauga Councilor Carolyn Parrish. “Today’s motion sends a strong message that the City of Mississauga means business when it comes to ensuring workers are treated with respect and dignity.”

Bob Punia, ODTA’s senior advisor said, “Mississauga City Council is standing up for the rights of our members who are asking for fairness and respect in the workplace.”

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said, “Mississauga is a city that stands up for workers and I am incredibly proud that council is united in its support of ODTA members. We are also fully committed at the City of Mississauga to finding ways to strengthen our own procurement processes to ensure any company we do business with is fully respecting the rights of workers.”

“So many ODTA members are new Canadians who have been treated unfairly due to bad labor practices,” Mississauga Councilor Dipika Damerla added. “Those workers deserve better – they deserve strong labor standards and fair wages – like everyone else in our community.”