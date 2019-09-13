Montreal port operator Termont goes green

MONTREAL, Que. — Termont Montreal will transform its entire fleet into hybrid vehicles, which will make it the world’s first port operator to do so, Quebec’s transportation minister has announced.

Montreal-based Effenco, which develops electrification solutions for the transportation industry, will offer the technology for transforming the vehicles.

Quebec has granted $1.4 million to support Termont Montreal in the adoption of Effenco’s Active Stop-Start technology.

“The government of Quebec is proud to support this innovative project that will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions at the Port of Montreal during container handling,” said the minister of transport, Francois Bonnardel.

“This important initiative continues to demonstrate the leadership of Quebec companies, and is a concrete step towards ensuring better energy efficiency in the freight transportation industry.”

Following the successful completion of a pilot project last year, Termont Montreal will now transform 57 additional terminal tractors to reduce the port’s ecological impact and improve air quality.

“In doing so, the port reduces nearly half of fine particulate matter produced by vocational vehicles and 39% of nitrogen oxide, two contaminants that are extremely harmful to the health of employees, who are exposed to these on daily,” Effenco said.