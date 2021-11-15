Musket Transport helps deliver Christmas cheer to kids

Musket Transport on Monday helped deliver the first of many shipping containers filled with toys to the Salvation Army Mississauga Temple as part of the annual Toys for Tots campaign.

Toys for Tots sees local communities and businesses come together to help provide for families in need at Christmas.

The Salvation Army’s Joel Binner receives a truckload of toys from Musket Transport driver Dean R. in Mississauga, Ont. (Photo: Musket Transport)

“We are passionate about supporting our local community and we are proud to be involved with Toys for Tots,” said Sophia Sniegowski Begidzhanov, corporate communications officer for Musket Transport. “We provide storage and transportation of donated toys in the area. Driver Dean R., is volunteering his time to deliver the containers.”

Joel Binner, director of community and family services for the Mississauga Salvation Army said, “Musket Transport has been a treasured partner and an integral part to providing at-risk youth, children, and families support at Christmas every year. This program runs in conjunction with the Peel Regional Police and has brought joy to so many families in need.”