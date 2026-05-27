Muskoka Transport founder Paul Hammond dies at 79

Paul Hammond, founder of Muskoka Transport and a former chairman of the Ontario Trucking Association (OTA), died May 24. He was 79.

Hammond served as OTA chairman and, in 2002, received the association’s Service to Industry Award, its highest honor.

Paul Hammond (Photo: Supplied)

“Grandpa and Grandma built a life centered around family, hard work, and community,” his family said in an obituary, referring to Hammond and his wife, Shirley. “From a young age, side by side, while raising two young children together they built Muskoka Transport from the ground up through determination, resilience, and countless long hours.”

The family said the business created opportunities for relatives and others, while earning the respect of the Muskoka community.

Hammond was also active in community organizations including the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital Foundation and the Rotary Club of Bracebridge.

He is survived by Shirley, his wife of 63 years, children Kelly and Darcy, three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

A private family interment will be held June 1 at Bracebridge Municipal Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held June 14 from 1-5 p.m. at the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre, 56 Salmon Ave., Bracebridge.

Donations in Hammond’s memory may be made to Hospice Muskoka – Andy’s House.