N.B. flooding to close Trans-Canada

FREDERICTON, N.B. – The Trans-Canada Highway between Moncton and Fredericton, N.B., will close to all traffic at 7 p.m. tonight, as the province deals with record-breaking floodwaters.

Those traveling from Moncton to Fredericton will be detoured from Route 2 to Route 1 through River Glade and Route 7 at Oromocto, says the province’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Barricades and signs will be in place, while variable message signs will share the details at borders with Quebec, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Maine.

Information on the latest road closures is available online.