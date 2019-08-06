NACV Show offers Dealership Incentive Program

ATLANTA, Ga. — The North American Commercial Vehicle Show (NACV Show) has launched a Dealership Incentive Program to encourage dealers to invite their fleet customers and prospects to attend the event in Atlanta in October.

Under the program, after a minimum of five qualified customers attend the event, participating dealers will receive a monetary incentive based on every qualifying customer that attends the show, taking place at the Georgia World Congress Center during Oct. 28-31.

Dealers that participate in the program will also be entered into a competition to win a trip for two to Hannover, Germany, during the IAA Commercial Vehicle Show in September 2020.

The dealership that secures the highest number of qualifying customers that attend the Atlanta show will win round-trip, coach airfare for two to Hannover, a four-night hotel stay and two tickets to attend the IAA event.

“Leading fleet owners gather together during the NACV Show to network and preview the latest innovations in the trucking industry,” said Carmen Diaz, show manager for the show.

“Our Dealership Incentive Program and competition will incentivize dealers to reach out to more of their clients to encourage them to attend the trade show for free to gain a unique perspective on the industry. The more customers secured for the program, the better chance a dealer has of winning the competition and the trip to Germany.”

The program is open to all U.S.-based commercial dealerships of components, trailers or vehicles who have an existing business relationship with at least one NACV Show 2019 exhibitor.

For more information, contact Sarah Mitchell at smitchell@hfusa.com or (773) 796-4250.

To register for the Dealership Incentive Program, click here.