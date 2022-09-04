National Trucking Week kicks off with free coffee from Shell

National Trucking Week in Canada kicks off today and will run until Sept. 10.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) says the celebration takes on greater meaning because of the challenges overcome by professional drivers through the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Now, more than ever, our sector needs to celebrate our workforce,” said CTA chairman, Jean Claude Fortin. “As Canada grapples with labor shortages in all sectors across the country, we as leaders of our industry need to continue to take the opportunity to remind our employees they have always been –and will continue to be – our most important resource.”

The CTA launched National Trucking Week in the late ’90s to celebrate those in the industry.

Shell Rotella is one of many companies that will show their appreciation to drivers during the week. It will be offering free coffee and pastries to drivers at select Shell Flying J locations. Drivers will have to show a CDL to receive the goodies from Sept. 6-10.

Participating Flying J locations include: Hope, B.C.; Sherwood Park, Alta.; Balgonie, Sask.; Headingley, Man.; Mississauga, Ont.; and London, Ont.