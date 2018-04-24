Navistar appoints v.p. of global manufacturing

LISLE, Ill. — Navistar announced this week that it has named Mark Hernandez its senior v.p. of global manufacturing.

Hernandez succeeds William H. Osborne, who announced his retirement earlier this month. Hernandez will report directly to Phil Christman, president, Operations.

In this role, Hernandez will be focused on lean manufacturing and waste elimination, improving both processes and quality, as well as achieving cost savings throughout the company’s plants. Hernandez joins Navistar from McKinsey and Company, where he served as a practice expert in lean for commercial vehicles and transportation, leading lean efforts for manufacturing clients, driving savings and efficiencies.

“Mark brings a wealth of truck manufacturing experience to Navistar. I’m confident that his background in lean manufacturing will help our manufacturing operations continue the lean journey that began under Bill’s leadership,” said Christman. “I also want to thank Bill for his leadership in driving significant improvements across our manufacturing operations throughout our successful turnaround.”

“I’m excited about Navistar’s track record of improvement in its manufacturing facilities, and am looking forward to working with the team to build on this strong foundation,” said Hernandez.