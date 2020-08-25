Navistar delivers J.B. Hunt’s 5,000th International LT

LOWELL, Ark. – It’s a big day for both Navistar and J.B. Hunt Transport.

Navistar announced Tuesday that J.B. Hunt has taken delivery of its 5,000th International LT series on-highway tractor, just three-and-a-half years after purchasing its first unit.

J.B. Hunt’s 5,000th International LT. (Photo: Navistar)

J.B. Hunt has now bought more LT series vehicles than any other company in the general freight segment, Navistar said.

The two companies have worked together for decades, and Navistar has delivered tens of thousands of vehicles to J.B. Hunt during that period.

“J.B. Hunt is a driver-focused company, and it’s been a privilege to work closely with them as a flagship customer,” said Persio Lisboa, Navistar president and CEO.

“We are also grateful for their helpful insights regarding the needs of carriers and drivers, which have been very valuable in designing on-highway vehicles like the LT series.”

Assembled in Navistar’s Escobedo, Mexico facility, the cab of the 5,000th LT series displays a commemorative decal.

Navistar said it has also commissioned a custom piece of artwork to honor J.B. Hunt and celebrate the long and productive relationship between the two companies.