Navistar extends plant closures

LISLE, Ill. — Navistar International has announced changes to its manufacturing operations in response to Covid-19.

The company’s truck assembly plant in Springfield, Ohio, temporarily ceased production March 23 due to disruptions in the supply chain.

“With the supply chain still interrupted, this stoppage is being extended,” the company said late Thursday.

Production will resume Monday, April 27, it said.

Navistar is also broadening suspension of manufacturing operations at its engine assembly plant in Huntsville, Ala., and truck assembly plant in Escobedo, Mexico.

Production will resume at both locations Monday, April 13.

The company said it remains dedicated to providing quality service and support to customers to keep critical goods moving during this uncertain time.