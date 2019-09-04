Navistar subsidiary Fleetrite Parts opens more stores

BOULDER, Col. –Fleetrite Parts has marked its 50th anniversary by announcing the opening of six new retail locations – five in North America and one in Latin America.

Fleetrite is Navistar International’s aftermarket truck and bus parts brand.

The company offers over 80 lines and more than 15,000 parts at 700 locations in the U.S., including International and IC Bus dealerships.

The six new parts-only stores are in:

San Pedro Sula, Honduras; Henderson, Nev.; Clearwater, Fla.; Brooksville, Fla.; Alamogordo, N.M., and Hobbs, N.M.

“We are committed to steadily increasing our market footprint by building standalone Fleetrite retail locations to allow dealers to address underserved markets, reach new customers and enhance relationships with existing customers,” said Mark Reiter, vice-president, Global Product Support.

Navistar has been supporting this expansion by working with dealers to determine the most ideal locations for new stores, the company said.