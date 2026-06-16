Netradyne says new platform automates more tasks for carriers

Netradyne has launched Netradyne Intelligence, a next-generation platform that the company said represents a fundamental shift from systems that report on what happened to systems that actively drive what should happen next.

Netradyne said its edge AI technology already analyzes patterns, identifies risk, and determines the most effective intervention before incidents occur or inefficiencies compound. However, Netradyne Intelligence goes even further by automatically initiating and executing follow-through.

“Fleets have invested in building visibility into their operations, but the real challenge now is execution, turning insight into consistent, timely action at scale,” said Avneesh Agrawal, CEO and founder of Netradyne. “Netradyne Intelligence is built to solve that problem by embedding AI directly into workflows so fleets can scale efficiently and get deeper, actionable insights without growing their teams.”

Already available with Netradune Intelligence is a coaching agent, which automatically identifies which drivers need attention, and an incident response agent, which automatically compiles full collision records with manual packaging

Rewards and reporting agents that deliver consistent driver acknowledgment and generate KPIs and dashboards across the fleet will both be available in the third quarter.

“These agents reason about context, execute multi-step workflows, and follow through on behalf of managers based on the policies they set,” said Pramod Akkarachittor, chief product officer at Netradyne. “That is what makes Netradyne Intelligence a meaningful step forward — a platform that initiates, acts, and drives outcomes.”