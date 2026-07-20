New Pa. law raises penalty for operating unauthorized CDL school to $25,000 

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) on July 20 approved a new law that greatly increases the penalty for operating unauthorized truck driver training schools, or “CDL mills.”

“Commercial driver’s license holders operate the largest vehicles on our roadways, and the training they receive has a direct impact on public safety,” said state Sen. Judy Ward (R), who sponsored the legislation and chairs the Senate Transportation Committee. “By holding unlicensed training providers accountable, we are protecting motorists and ensuring the next generation of commercial drivers receives the essential skill set and respects the CDL credential.”

The Pennsylvania Senate Transportation Committee was told at a hearing that of the 1,273 entities listed on FMCSA’s truck driver training school registry, only 40 were licensed through the state. (Photo: iStock)

The legislation increases the maximum civil penalty for operating a CDL school without authorization from the Pennsylvania Department of Education to $25,000 from $2,500.

The law was passed after a Senate Transportation Committee hearing last December raised concerns about both CDL mills and federal entry-level driver training requirements.

“The commonwealth’s trucking industry depends on highly skilled and well-trained driving professionals to keep our economy moving,” Ward said. “A CDL credential should represent quality training, demonstrated competency and a commitment to safety. This new law reinforces those standards to keep Pennsylvania’s families safe when traveling on our roadways.”

The new law does not impact private employers that provide CDL training to their own employees at no cost.