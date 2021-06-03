Newcom confirms ExpoCam will take place in September

Newcom Media Quebec, owner of ExpoCam, Canada’s national trucking show, has confirmed the event will be held on Sept. 22-23, 2021 at Espace Saint-Hyacinthe, Que.

“Following the very positive announcements made by the Government of Quebec regarding the complete reopening of the province’s economy, and after discussions with our counterparts in Espace Saint-Hyacinthe, we are pleased to confirm that ExpoCam 2021 will take place,” says Thierry Quagliata, director of the show.

The organizers of ExpoCam are working closely with the relevant government authorities and, considering the reopening guidelines and the current vaccination rate, it appears that the trade shows scheduled for September will be held. The show will be held in accordance with health regulations that will be in effect at the time of the event.

“We care very excited. We have been following government rules for over a year and are very pleased that ExpoCam will be the first trucking event held post-Covid,” said Joe Glionna, president of Newcom.