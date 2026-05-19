Next Generation in Trucking recognizes 28 companies with Career Catalyst Awards

The Next Generation in Trucking Association has announced the recipients of its 2026 Career Catalyst Awards.

The award, presented in partnership with the National Transportation Institute (NTI) and Engine, recognizes companies that invest in workforce development, training, and career pathways across the trucking and transportation industry through mentorship, apprenticeships, leadership development, school partnerships and long-term career growth initiatives.

“We created the Career Catalyst Awards because there are companies across this industry doing incredible work to invest in people, but many of those efforts are not always seen or recognized,” said Lindsey Trent, president and co-founder of the association, in a news release.

“We also hope these stories inspire other companies to explore new ways to engage, train, mentor, and invest in the future workforce so we can continue strengthening the industry together.”

The 2026 recipients are:

Advantage Truck Group

Averitt

Ben E. Keith Foods

Boyle Transportation

Covenant Logistics

Crawford Trucking

Fastenal

Fastport

FedEx Freight

Garner Trucking

Gordon Food Service

Grand Island Express

Houff Corporation

Horizon Freight Lines

Ippolito Transportation

Kenan Advantage Group

Keller Trucking

KL Harring Transportation

Kohl Wholesale

Logisticize

Old Dominion Freight Line

Performance Foodservice

Ralph Moyle

Roehl Transport

Ruan Transportation Management Systems

Talke USA

Werner Enterprises

YMX Logistics

“Workforce development is one of the most important conversations happening in trucking today, and the companies being honoured through the Career Catalyst Awards are leading by example,” said NTI’s president and CEO, Leah Shaver. “Their efforts strengthen the future of the trucking industry.”

Programs recognized

Among the 28 companies, Ralph Moyle was recognized for its Department of Labor Registered Apprenticeship Program, while Werner Enterprises stood out for its hands-on summer technician development program, where students rotate through tractor, trailer, body, prep, and auto shops while working directly alongside experienced mechanics.

FedEx Freight was selected for its investment in structured onboarding, apprenticeship

opportunities, leadership development, and mentorship programs that support long-term

career growth, the association said. Kenan Advantage Group was recognized for its driver training and safety-focused onboarding programs.

The association also highlighted outreach and school partnership efforts from companies including Ben E. Keith Foods and Fastenal, both of which were recognized for introducing students to transportation and supply chain careers through tours, workshops and hands-on activities.

“The future of trucking depends on our ability to connect young people to opportunities

and show them that this industry offers innovation, leadership, purpose, and rewarding

long-term careers,” Trent said.