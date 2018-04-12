Nikola names new v.p. of hydrogen and fuel cell technologies

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Nikola Motors has hired Jesse Schneider as vice-president of hydrogen and fuel cell technologies.

Schneider is a hydrogen and fuel cell expert and automotive industry veteran who spent most of his career working for BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

Schneider has spent nearly 20 years in vehicle electrification, fuel cells, electric and hydrogen infrastructure and tanks at automakers in Germany, the United States, and China. He led a number of firsts related to fuel cell durability, hydrogen tanks and wireless charging.

In his new role at Nikola, Schneider will spearhead efforts with the Fuel Cell R&D Division working with Bosch in Germany and the hydrogen fueling technology team for the Nikola stations with NEL Hydrogen in Norway. He will also lead the development of the Nikola R&D Center in Phoenix.

“As we prepare for production testing, durability and manufacturing, it was necessary to hire one of the top fuel cell pioneers in the world,” said Trevor Milton, CEO, Nikola Motor Company. “Jesse will be a great asset to our team. We are excited to introduce industry veterans into our company structure to help prepare for the manufacturing rollout. Mr. Schneider will be a huge asset to Nikola and is welcomed to the Nikola family.”