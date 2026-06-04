NMFTA launches new cybersecurity threat portal

The National Motor Freight Traffic Association (NMFTA) has launched the Threat Report Portal, a free resource that helps freight transportation companies and organizations anonymously share threat intelligence.

The Threat Report Portal is designed for carriers, shippers, third-party logistics providers (3PLs), and brokers. It allows companies to share information about incidents and suspicious activity, learn from one another’s experiences, and promote information sharing.

“By combining real-time industry reporting with NMFTA’s threat analysis, the portal helps organizations stay informed, communicate emerging risks, and take proactive steps to protect their operations,” said Joe Ohr, chief operations and technical officer at NMFTA.

NMFTA is encouraging those who have experienced cyber events (such as ransomware, phishing attacks, or network intrusions) or cargo crimes (such as cargo theft or fictitious pickups) to participate.

NMFTA said the portal complements the Freight Fraud Prevention Hub, which the group launched earlier this year.