Nyberg returns to North America with Navistar

Goran Nyberg of MAN Truck and Bus is returning to North America to join Navistar as executive vice-president – commercial operations.

The former president of Volvo Trucks North America has been at MAN Truck and Bus since 2018, serving as member of the executive board for sales and customer solutions. He’s exchanging positions with Friedrich W. Baumann.

Goran Nyberg (Photo: Traton Group)

During Nyberg’s time at MAN, the OEM launched a new range of products including the New MAN Truck Generation.

“To my new colleagues at Navistar: I am super excited to be back in the North American market and to join the team soon,” he said in a LinkedIn post. “I am very much looking forward to getting to know all of you and I am absolutely convinced that all parties will benefit from this knowledge exchange between the brands in the Traton Group.”

Traton Group closed its Navistar acquisition earlier this year.