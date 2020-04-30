Ontario launches 511 app to inform truck drivers

TORONTO, Ont. – Ontario has established a free 511 app that provides truck drivers with some of the information needed to remain fed and rested while on the job during Covid-19.

“This app represents yet another important step that our government is taking to support truck drivers in their efforts to keep goods moving and deliver essential supplies, such as personal protective equipment (PPE),” said Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney. “The trucking industry plays a vital role in keeping our supply chain strong and our store shelves stocked.”

The Ontario 511 app offers images from more than 600 cameras and includes information on highway construction, collisions, and road closures. It also identifies open rest areas and locations throughout the province that offer food and fuel. A drive mode offers hands-free audio alerts, too.

“The creation of the 511 app is much appreciated and comes at a perfect time for the hard-working drivers out on the roads helping to steer Ontarians out of this crisis,” said Stephen Laskowski, president of the Ontario Trucking Association.

The Ontario 511 pilot app is available for free on the App Store and Google Play.