Ontario to stop mailing IRP renewal packages

TORONTO, Ont. – Ontario will stop mailing renewal packages for the International Registration Plan (IRP), as the jurisdiction embraces a digital-first strategy.
As of Jan. 1, renewals will only be available online through the Permitting and Registration for International Registration Plan and Oversize/Overweight (PRIO system).
Carriers can register for a PRIO account by emailing irp@ontario.ca.
Renewal notices can be downloaded, viewed, or printed once an online account is established.
Further information is available at http://www.mto.gov.on.ca/english/trucks/international-registration-plan.shtml.
