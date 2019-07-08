Ontario to stop mailing IRP renewal packages

TORONTO, Ont. – Ontario will stop mailing renewal packages for the International Registration Plan (IRP), as the jurisdiction embraces a digital-first strategy.

As of Jan. 1, renewals will only be available online through the Permitting and Registration for International Registration Plan and Oversize/Overweight (PRIO system).

Carriers can register for a PRIO account by emailing irp@ontario.ca .

Renewal notices can be downloaded, viewed, or printed once an online account is established.