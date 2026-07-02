Ontario warns non-compliant truck driving schools face enforcement action July 31

Ontario truck driver training schools that failed to submit updated Class A curriculum and ministry-compliant lesson plans by July 1 are now considered non-compliant, with those remaining out of compliance by July 31 facing escalating enforcement measures, according to a Ministry of Transportation (MTO) bulletin issued June 30.

The bulletin serves as a final reminder to Driver Certification Program organizations, registered career colleges and curriculum developers to comply with the ministry’s lesson plan development requirements under the Commercial Truck Driver Training Standard (Class A).

According to the ministry, organizations that remain non-compliant as of July 31 may face immediate and escalating enforcement actions, including suspension of Driver Certification Program registered authority privileges, restrictions on enrolling new students into the entry-level training database, and restrictions preventing students from becoming eligible to complete their Class A road tests.

(Photo: Leo Barros)

Initially, MTO had sent out a bulletin on Dec. 24, 2024, to all mandatory entry-level training (MELT) providers clarifying existing requirements for lesson plans in all programs conforming to the Commercial Truck Driver Training Standard (Class A). The bulletin mentioned the driving schools had until July 1, 2025, to submit the minute-by-minute lesson plans to the ministry.

The deadline was then extended to Oct. 1, 2025. MTO once again extended the deadline, pushing it back nine months to July 1, 2026.

The ministry noted that is not changing the content of Class A driver training. Instead, it requires training providers to organize and document their existing curriculum into structured lesson plans that meet ministry policy requirements.

Knowledge and practical skills

The ministry said the changes are intended to ensure students can consistently demonstrate the knowledge and practical skills required to operate safely, provide clearly documented and auditable training programs, and deliver consistent instruction across all approved providers in Ontario.

Training providers are required to submit updated curriculum, including all required lesson plans, ensure submissions fully comply with ministry requirements, and follow the ministry’s established resubmission process.

In an email to schools, the Ministry of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security (MCURES) said it will monitor compliance and engage with institutions that have not yet submitted a compliant curriculum through July 31. After that date, colleges that remain non-compliant will receive a formal notice of non-compliance and be subject to progressive compliance measures. MCURES will also notify MTO of non-compliant colleges.

The MTO said the enforcement measures are intended to protect the integrity of Ontario’s Class A driver training program by ensuring only students trained under approved, compliant curriculum are eligible to proceed through the licensing process.